Reviewing JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) and Hengan International Group (OTCMKTS:HEGIY)

JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) and Hengan International Group (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares JFE and Hengan International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JFE 6.08% 12.42% 4.75% Hengan International Group N/A N/A N/A

0.1% of Hengan International Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for JFE and Hengan International Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JFE 0 2 0 0 2.00 Hengan International Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares JFE and Hengan International Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JFE $30.34 billion 0.23 -$205.55 million $3.60 3.43 Hengan International Group $3.24 billion 1.88 $665.79 million N/A N/A

Hengan International Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than JFE.

Volatility & Risk

JFE has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hengan International Group has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

JFE beats Hengan International Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JFE

JFE Holdings, Inc. engages in the management of its group of companies that have interests in steel business, industrial machineries, and environmental systems. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Engineering, and Trading. The Steel segment provides steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials. It also handles equipment maintenance and construction. The Engineering segment offers engineering services for energy, urban environment, recycling, steel manufacturing, and industrial systems. The Trading segment purchases, processes, and distributes steel products, raw materials for steel production, nonferrous metal products, and food. The company was founded on September 27, 2002 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Hengan International Group

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and swabbers, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products. It is also involved in the trading of various products for ladies, pregnant women, infants, and kids, as well as disposable fiber-based products; and engages in the ecommerce business. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes heat and power; and manufactures, distributes, and sells gas, protective equipment, medical instrument, skin care products, antiseptics, and household products. Hengan International Group Company Limited was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Jinjiang, the People's Republic of China.

