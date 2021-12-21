Realty Income (NYSE:O) versus Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Head-To-Head Survey

Realty Income (NYSE:O) and Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Realty Income and Postal Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Realty Income 0 3 4 1 2.75 Postal Realty Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00

Realty Income presently has a consensus price target of $79.20, indicating a potential upside of 17.75%. Postal Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.75%. Given Postal Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Postal Realty Trust is more favorable than Realty Income.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Realty Income and Postal Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Realty Income $1.65 billion 16.46 $395.49 million $1.26 53.38 Postal Realty Trust $24.68 million 10.10 -$350,000.00 $0.11 165.65

Realty Income has higher revenue and earnings than Postal Realty Trust. Realty Income is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Postal Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.6% of Realty Income shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.4% of Postal Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Realty Income shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of Postal Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Realty Income pays an annual dividend of $2.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Postal Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Realty Income pays out 234.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Postal Realty Trust pays out 818.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Realty Income has raised its dividend for 26 consecutive years and Postal Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Realty Income and Postal Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Realty Income 26.05% 3.96% 2.17% Postal Realty Trust 4.92% 1.09% 0.60%

Risk and Volatility

Realty Income has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Postal Realty Trust has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Realty Income beats Postal Realty Trust on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

