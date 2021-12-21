Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Decreases Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 14,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

CBRE opened at $98.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.33 and a 200 day moving average of $95.81. The company has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.41. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.74 and a 12 month high of $107.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 22.85%. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $488,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $1,097,255.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

