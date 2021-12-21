Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.17.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TGLS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley raised Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Tecnoglass from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sidoti raised Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

TGLS stock opened at $23.91 on Tuesday. Tecnoglass has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $34.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.98 and a 200 day moving average of $23.87.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $130.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tecnoglass will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This is an increase from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.80%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 400,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,693,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 369,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,025,000 after buying an additional 66,016 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tecnoglass by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 294,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tecnoglass by 8.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 14,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tecnoglass during the second quarter valued at $2,840,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.06% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

