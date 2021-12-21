$1.00 Earnings Per Share Expected for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) to post earnings per share of $1.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.95. XPO Logistics reported earnings of $1.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.22. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $5.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for XPO Logistics.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $171.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $175.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, XPO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.17.

XPO opened at $70.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. XPO Logistics has a 52-week low of $63.24 and a 52-week high of $90.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.40. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.08.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $238,770,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 2,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its position in XPO Logistics by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

