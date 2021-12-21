Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MNST. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 277.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,818,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,109 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,107,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,337 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,698,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,643,000 after purchasing an additional 718,247 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,412,000. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,171,000. Institutional investors own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.21.

MNST opened at $91.64 on Tuesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $80.92 and a one year high of $99.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.93 and its 200-day moving average is $91.67. The company has a market capitalization of $48.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

