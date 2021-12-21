Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,913 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Fastenal worth $17,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 16.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 2.0% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Fastenal by 3.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. grew its position in Fastenal by 2.2% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 9,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on FAST. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their price target on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

In related news, Director Sarah N. Nielsen purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.76 per share, with a total value of $55,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $417,623.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,349,690 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $61.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.24. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $64.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.59.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 25th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.26%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.