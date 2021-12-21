Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 1,725 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,737 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $18,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Several research firms have commented on INTU. Edward Jones began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $644.35.

INTU stock opened at $604.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.21 billion, a PE ratio of 79.98, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.06. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $357.69 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $626.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $560.92.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total value of $214,467.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $429,015.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,339 shares of company stock worth $25,566,425. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.