Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 220,341 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:TRND)

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2021

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:TRND) by 51.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 650,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,341 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 30.97% of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF worth $19,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRND. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,011,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 30,443 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after acquiring an additional 21,458 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 164.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 19,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 16,910 shares in the last quarter.

TRND stock opened at $30.82 on Tuesday. Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF has a 12-month low of $27.63 and a 12-month high of $31.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.79.

