Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Director John J. Mazur, Jr. Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Director John J. Mazur, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of Kearny Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total value of $49,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:KRNY opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $953.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.79. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.94 and a 52-week high of $13.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $53.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Kearny Financial’s payout ratio is 48.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kearny Financial by 3.0% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 33,490 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kearny Financial by 8.6% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 16,729 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Kearny Financial by 17.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,094 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Kearny Financial by 15.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,214 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Kearny Financial by 17.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,398 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of the bank. Its services comprises of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.