American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Purchased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,882 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $3,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 200.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in American International Group by 103.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the second quarter worth about $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in American International Group by 20.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in American International Group during the third quarter worth about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIG opened at $52.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $62.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.53.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.09%.

In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total transaction of $407,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on American International Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.07.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

