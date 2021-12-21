Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 66,372 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 435,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,372 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.78% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $20,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XSLV. Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 33.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after buying an additional 15,579 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 133.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 10,836 shares during the period. Finally, Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,816,000 after buying an additional 9,150 shares during the period.

XSLV opened at $49.65 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $39.41 and a 12 month high of $51.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.39.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.