Vontobel Holding Ltd. Lowers Position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Energizer worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Energizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 9.1% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENR opened at $37.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.14 and a 12 month high of $52.85. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.10.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Energizer had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 74.55%. The business had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Energizer’s payout ratio is 57.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

