Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) Short Interest Down 24.3% in November

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 669,400 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the November 15th total of 884,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 177,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
VIRX opened at $3.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 15.78, a quick ratio of 15.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.62. Viracta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $24.80.
Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts predict that Viracta Therapeutics will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, CEO Ivor Royston sold 11,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $57,187.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,867 shares of company stock worth $191,817. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VIRX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Viracta Therapeutics by 1,006.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,061,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,846 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Viracta Therapeutics by 589.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,433,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Viracta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,491,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Viracta Therapeutics by 667.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 449,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 390,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Viracta Therapeutics by 2,273.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 313,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 300,148 shares in the last quarter. 35.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Viracta Therapeutics
Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.
