Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) Short Interest Down 24.3% in November

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 669,400 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the November 15th total of 884,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 177,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

VIRX opened at $3.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 15.78, a quick ratio of 15.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.62. Viracta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $24.80.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts predict that Viracta Therapeutics will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viracta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

In other news, CEO Ivor Royston sold 11,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $57,187.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,867 shares of company stock worth $191,817. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VIRX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Viracta Therapeutics by 1,006.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,061,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,846 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Viracta Therapeutics by 589.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,433,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Viracta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,491,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Viracta Therapeutics by 667.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 449,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 390,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Viracta Therapeutics by 2,273.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 313,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 300,148 shares in the last quarter. 35.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.

