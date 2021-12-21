Huntington National Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Huntington National Bank decreased its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TFX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Teleflex by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,672,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,279,152,000 after acquiring an additional 702,287 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Teleflex by 831.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 271,756 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $109,188,000 after purchasing an additional 242,590 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Teleflex by 370.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281,684 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $113,178,000 after purchasing an additional 221,861 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,125,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Teleflex by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 917,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $368,740,000 after purchasing an additional 151,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

NYSE:TFX opened at $312.40 on Tuesday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $289.00 and a 52 week high of $449.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $337.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $371.86.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $700.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.25 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.86%.

In related news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew A. Krakauer purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $307.23 per share, for a total transaction of $307,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TFX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.00.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.