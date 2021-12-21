WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Position in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,004 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 9.5% in the third quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 42,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Benin Management CORP purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the third quarter valued at about $240,000. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 3.4% in the third quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 305,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after acquiring an additional 10,015 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 11.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Utz Brands by 23.8% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. 41.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UTZ opened at $16.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 91.11 and a beta of 0.64. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $30.09.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $312.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This is a positive change from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 111.11%.

In related news, CAO Todd Staub purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.23 per share, with a total value of $28,460.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason K. Giordano sold 70,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total transaction of $1,182,636.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 513,913 shares of company stock valued at $8,411,846 in the last ninety days. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

