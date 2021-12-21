Short Interest in Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) Increases By 17.7%

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the November 15th total of 12,400 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ WHLM opened at $5.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Wilhelmina International has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $14.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.39.

Get Wilhelmina International alerts:

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.11 million during the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WHLM. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Wilhelmina International in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Wilhelmina International in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wilhelmina International during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wilhelmina International during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Wilhelmina International during the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. 30.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

Wilhelmina International, Inc engages in the business of fashion model management. It operates through the following divisions: Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management, Celebrity Management, and Licensing and Branding Associations. The Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management division focuses on providing fashion modeling talent and social media influencer services.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Wilhelmina International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilhelmina International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.