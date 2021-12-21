Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Regency Centers (REG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Regency Centers (NASDAQ: REG):

12/20/2021 – Regency Centers was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock.

12/10/2021 – Regency Centers had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $75.00 to $82.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2021 – Regency Centers had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $75.00 to $82.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/1/2021 – Regency Centers was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $80.00.

11/19/2021 – Regency Centers was downgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock.

11/16/2021 – Regency Centers was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Regency’s third-quarter 2021 results reflected higher-than-anticipated revenue numbers. Healthy rent collection and leasing activity displayed improvements in the tenant and the retail landscape. This REIT also issued an improved outlook and raised its dividend. Regency’s premium shopping centers are situated in affluent suburban areas and near urban trade areas where consumers have high spending power, enabling the company to attract top grocers and retailers. It has a healthy balance-sheet position and its focus on the grocery-anchored shopping centers helps it enjoy dependable traffic. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past six months. Yet, dwindling traffic at retail properties, store closures and tenant bankruptcy remain concerns. The efforts of online retailers to go deeper into the grocery business add to its woes.”

Regency Centers stock opened at $70.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $43.49 and a 1 year high of $78.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.48.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 29.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 128.21%.

In other news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 3,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $232,938.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $155,306.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,154 shares of company stock worth $6,880,063. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REG. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 181.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

