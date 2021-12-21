Sigma Planning Corp Buys 5,425 Shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 8.1% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 6,010,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $74,045,000 after purchasing an additional 449,928 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 363,601 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after buying an additional 111,644 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 5.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 313,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after buying an additional 16,966 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 10.7% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 127,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 12,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 2.5% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 119,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund stock opened at $11.52 on Tuesday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $12.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.15 and a 200-day moving average of $12.29.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.0779 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Profile

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

