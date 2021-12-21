ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.15% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,840,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 61,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 23,418 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,527,000. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 62,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 16,304 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IPAY opened at $54.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.67. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 1 year low of $54.50 and a 1 year high of $73.38.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.