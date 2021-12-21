M&T Bank Corp Cuts Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,400 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,600,000 after purchasing an additional 97,214 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 235,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after purchasing an additional 60,840 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 25,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $20.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.49. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.