State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 852 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,035 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Masco worth $7,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Masco by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Masco by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Masco by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $64.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $51.97 and a 52-week high of $69.67. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.11. Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 51.37%.

In other Masco news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,355,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $572,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 120,509 shares of company stock worth $7,747,020. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Masco in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Masco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.38.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

