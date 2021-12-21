State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 13,334 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 808,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,334 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Annaly Capital Management worth $6,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NLY. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.15.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $7.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.44 and a 200 day moving average of $8.63. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 136.60%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.30%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 45.36%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

