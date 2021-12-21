Contrasting Markel (NYSE:MKL) & FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF)

Markel (NYSE:MKL) and FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.3% of Markel shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.3% of FG Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Markel shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 61.5% of FG Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Markel has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FG Financial Group has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Markel and FG Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Markel 0 3 1 0 2.25 FG Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Markel presently has a consensus price target of $1,275.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.94%. Given Markel’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Markel is more favorable than FG Financial Group.

Profitability

This table compares Markel and FG Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Markel 19.30% 6.32% 1.84% FG Financial Group N/A -26.27% -11.01%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Markel and FG Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Markel $9.74 billion 1.67 $816.03 million $173.46 6.87 FG Financial Group $5.60 million 3.53 -$22.46 million N/A N/A

Markel has higher revenue and earnings than FG Financial Group.

Summary

Markel beats FG Financial Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations. The Reinsurance segment includes all treaty reinsurance written within the company’s underwriting operations. Markel was founded by Samuel A. Markel in 1930 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, VA.

FG Financial Group Company Profile

FG Financial Group, Inc. engages in the provision of personal property insurance in coastal markets including those in Louisiana, Texas and Florida. It offers homeowners, manufactured home and dwelling fire. The company was founded on October 2, 2012 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.

