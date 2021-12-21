Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) will announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.40). Assembly Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($1.11) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 55%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($2.01). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.03) to ($1.45). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Assembly Biosciences.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.25 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on ASMB. William Blair cut shares of Assembly Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.10 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.35.

ASMB stock opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. Assembly Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $7.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.29. The stock has a market cap of $108.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASMB. FMR LLC boosted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 445,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 5,694 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $401,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 151,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 12,932 shares during the period. 65.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses in two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

