Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Position Increased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,370 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the second quarter valued at $106,068,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,462,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,583 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,750,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,549 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the second quarter valued at $35,496,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,819,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,776,000 after acquiring an additional 712,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $34.32 on Tuesday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.44 and a twelve month high of $39.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.74.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 50.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAG shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Read More: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.