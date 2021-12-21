Signaturefd LLC Acquires 38 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM stock opened at $623.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $647.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $597.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $35.34 billion, a PE ratio of 86.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.43. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $328.90 and a 1-year high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $988.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, VTB Capital upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.11.

In other EPAM Systems news, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 850 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total value of $519,375.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 7,700 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.39, for a total value of $5,185,103.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,261 shares of company stock worth $57,627,705 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

