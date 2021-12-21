Signaturefd LLC Sells 97 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 10.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 623,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,394,000 after purchasing an additional 56,424 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,517,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,898 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 778,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,934,000 after purchasing an additional 541,551 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FNV shares. Raymond James set a $164.00 price objective on Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.21.

Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $133.57 on Tuesday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12-month low of $105.62 and a 12-month high of $163.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.71. The company has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.67.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 54.00%. The business had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.242 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.24%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

