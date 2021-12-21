FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc (LON:FA) Insider John Conoley Acquires 300,000 Shares

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc (LON:FA) insider John Conoley acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of £42,000 ($55,489.50).

John Conoley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 28th, John Conoley acquired 100,000 shares of FireAngel Safety Technology Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,749 ($23.11) per share, for a total transaction of £1,749,000 ($2,310,741.18).

LON:FA opened at GBX 13.50 ($0.18) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 14.90. FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 9.64 ($0.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 28.63 ($0.38). The firm has a market capitalization of £24.44 million and a PE ratio of -2.36.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of FireAngel Safety Technology Group in a report on Monday.

About FireAngel Safety Technology Group

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells home safety products and accessories in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) detectors and accessories under the Fire Angel, Fire Angel Connected, Fire Angel Specification, FireAngel Pro Connected, AngelEye, and Pace Sensors brands, as well as CO sensors.

