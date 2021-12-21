Signaturefd LLC Has $408,000 Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Aptiv by 1.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,802 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total value of $167,011.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total transaction of $954,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,324 shares of company stock valued at $2,829,629 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:APTV opened at $153.36 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.69 and a 200-day moving average of $160.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $119.75 and a twelve month high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APTV. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.27.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

