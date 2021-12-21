M&T Bank Corp Has $3.84 Million Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $3,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,427,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,815,189,000 after purchasing an additional 121,998 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,413,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,071,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226,950 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,207,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $538,145,000 after acquiring an additional 208,199 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,545,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417,572 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,371,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,148,000 after acquiring an additional 39,446 shares during the period. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on ELS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.22.

NYSE ELS opened at $83.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.61, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.87. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.27 and a twelve month high of $88.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.09 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 102.11%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

