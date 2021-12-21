Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires New Holdings in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tilray by 230.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,720,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,779 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Tilray by 738.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,312,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,112 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in Tilray during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,950,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Tilray by 221.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 930,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,822,000 after acquiring an additional 641,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Tilray during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,493,000. 11.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TLRY opened at $7.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.60. Tilray Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.31 and a fifty-two week high of $67.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.07.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 83.14%. The business had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on TLRY. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Tilray from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Tilray from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tilray currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.32.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

