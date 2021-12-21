Signaturefd LLC Decreases Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Signaturefd LLC cut its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,354 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 55.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,779,908 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,371,687,000 after purchasing an additional 12,078,389 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in eBay during the second quarter worth $358,783,000. Amundi acquired a new position in eBay during the second quarter worth $303,481,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in eBay by 6.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,638,905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,485,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in eBay by 6,736.3% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 537,404 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $37,731,000 after purchasing an additional 529,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kathleen C. Mitic sold 4,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total value of $309,446.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,773 shares of company stock valued at $6,113,650. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eBay stock opened at $63.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.50, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.21. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.93 and a 52 week high of $81.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.95%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Wedbush boosted their price target on eBay from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

