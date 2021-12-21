Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Makes New Investment in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DASH. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in DoorDash during the third quarter worth $48,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in DoorDash by 147.1% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in DoorDash by 40.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in DoorDash during the second quarter worth about $141,000. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DASH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $158.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.50.
Shares of NYSE:DASH opened at $148.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $193.53 and its 200 day moving average is $188.68. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.13 and a 1 year high of $257.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -41.02.
DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About DoorDash
DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.
