Signaturefd LLC Boosts Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 96.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA opened at $245.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.43 and a 12-month high of $263.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $243.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 257.41% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 9.78%.

In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 3,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.48, for a total value of $955,581.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total value of $12,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,420 shares of company stock valued at $17,911,886 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.37.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

