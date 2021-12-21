Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Invests $273,000 in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,304 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CFR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth $1,359,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 13.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 89.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,014,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 7,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total transaction of $1,007,942.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Phillip D. Green sold 77,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $10,601,399.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,455 shares of company stock worth $17,551,157. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CFR opened at $121.95 on Tuesday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.12 and a 1-year high of $139.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $246.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.11 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 31.19%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

CFR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist upped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.50.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

