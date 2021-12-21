Strs Ohio Purchases 4,285 Shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.12% of Gladstone Land worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 9.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,800,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,330,000 after acquiring an additional 156,400 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the second quarter valued at about $163,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 14.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the second quarter valued at about $2,006,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Gladstone Land from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.

Shares of LAND stock opened at $30.65 on Tuesday. Gladstone Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.17 and a fifty-two week high of $31.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.57, a PEG ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a current ratio of 7.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.67.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.20). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 2.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.0452 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently -154.29%.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.