Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 3,900 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,751,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $434,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,409 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 18.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,785,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,474,000 after acquiring an additional 272,321 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 17.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,600,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,253,000 after acquiring an additional 236,608 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 48.8% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,239,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,180,000 after acquiring an additional 406,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 3.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,286,000 after acquiring an additional 37,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WERN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.90.

WERN stock opened at $45.11 on Tuesday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.54 and a 12 month high of $49.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.78.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.16). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $702.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Werner Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Werner Enterprises announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 12th that authorizes the company to buyback 6,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.