Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Invests $347,000 in Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (BATS:LVHI)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (BATS:LVHI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $479,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 1,627.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LVHI opened at $26.28 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.09. Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $32.65.

