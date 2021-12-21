Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,078 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 6,000.0% in the third quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,078,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CLM opened at $13.80 on Tuesday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $14.75.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1808 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.72%.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company, which enagages in the objective of seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies. The company was founded in May 1987 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

