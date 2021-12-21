Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 311 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 2.3% in the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 2.4% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 7.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.2% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 21.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on IQVIA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.35.

NYSE IQV opened at $264.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.60 billion, a PE ratio of 67.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.00 and a 1-year high of $272.93.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

