Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Takes $371,000 Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,193 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Zillow Group by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Zillow Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Zillow Group by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 41,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Zillow Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.63% of the company’s stock.

ZG opened at $58.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.06 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.75 and a 200 day moving average of $92.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.52. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.31 and a fifty-two week high of $212.40.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($1.09). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. Equities research analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $85.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Zillow Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.64.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

