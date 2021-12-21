Short Interest in Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Declines By 23.7%

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the November 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on SMFKY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMFKY opened at $51.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Smurfit Kappa Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.11 and a fifty-two week high of $60.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.60.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

