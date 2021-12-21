Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBPMF) Short Interest Down 20.0% in November

Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBPMF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,707,500 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the November 15th total of 2,134,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 811,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of Tetra Bio-Pharma stock opened at $0.11 on Tuesday. Tetra Bio-Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.21.

About Tetra Bio-Pharma

Tetra Bio-Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of cannabinoid-based drugs and treatments. The firm focuses on the ophthalmic, chronic pain, and oncology drug formulations. It also plans to commercialize terpene based products aimed towards the over-the-counter (OTC) and behind the counter (BTC) market.

