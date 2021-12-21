TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Short Interest Update

TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,400 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the November 15th total of 72,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 53.1 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TMXXF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on TMX Group from C$159.00 to C$157.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on TMX Group from C$154.00 to C$157.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of TMX Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$152.00 to C$154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TMX Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.71.

TMX Group stock opened at $95.32 on Tuesday. TMX Group has a 52 week low of $79.40 and a 52 week high of $116.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.32 and a 200-day moving average of $106.92.

TMX Group Ltd. operates cash and derivative markets for multiple asset classes including equities, fixed income and energy. The firm provides clearing facilities, data products and other services to the international financial community. It operates through four segments: Capital Formation; Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Global Solutions, Insights and Analytics.

