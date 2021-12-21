Gruss & Co. LLC Sells 335 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Gruss & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.2% of Gruss & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Gruss & Co. LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,178.80.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,341.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3,454.13 and a 200-day moving average of $3,434.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,881.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $12.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total transaction of $117,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,246 shares of company stock valued at $292,597,631 in the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

