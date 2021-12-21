Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 85.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MPW opened at $22.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.52.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $390.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.50 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

