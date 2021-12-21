Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 46,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 8.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 68,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,987,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 14.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 18.8% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 738,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LHX opened at $202.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.54. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $168.70 and a one year high of $246.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.72. The stock has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LHX shares. UBS Group cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.83.

In related news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total value of $1,522,298.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

