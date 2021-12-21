Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Landstar System worth $4,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Landstar System in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Landstar System by 27.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Landstar System during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Landstar System during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Landstar System by 126.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Landstar System alerts:

LSTR opened at $167.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.23 and a 12-month high of $188.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 43.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 11.51%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.47.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.