Head-To-Head Contrast: Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) and Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI)

Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) and Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Rhinebeck Bancorp and Affinity Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rhinebeck Bancorp 20.77% 9.07% 0.91% Affinity Bancshares 21.51% 7.10% 0.95%

Rhinebeck Bancorp has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Affinity Bancshares has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Rhinebeck Bancorp and Affinity Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rhinebeck Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Affinity Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.1% of Rhinebeck Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.0% of Affinity Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Rhinebeck Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Affinity Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rhinebeck Bancorp and Affinity Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rhinebeck Bancorp $52.70 million 2.27 $5.92 million $1.00 10.59 Affinity Bancshares $32.79 million 3.20 $3.09 million N/A N/A

Rhinebeck Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Affinity Bancshares.

Summary

Affinity Bancshares beats Rhinebeck Bancorp on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rhinebeck Bancorp

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Residential Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial and Consumer. The Commercial Real Estate loans segment is separated into the three classes: construction, non-residential and multi-family, Non-residential and multi-family loans include long-term loans financing commercial properties and include both owner and non-owner occupied properties. Construction loans, which include land loans, are comprised mostly of non-owner occupied projects, whereby the property is generally under development and tends to have more risk than the owner occupied loans. The Residential Real Estate loans are secured by the borrower’s residential real estate generally in a first lien position. The Commercial and Industrial loans segment consists of loans made for purposes of financing the activities of commercial customers. The Consumer loans are classified into the following three classes: indirect automobile loans, home equity loans and other consumer loans. The firm also engages in the provision of financial services. It offers mobile banking, savings and money markets, lendi

About Affinity Bancshares

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans. In addition, the company invests in U.S. treasury securities; securities issued by the U.S. government and its agencies, or government sponsored enterprises, including mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations; corporate and municipal bonds; certificates of deposit in other financial institutions; and federal and money market funds. It operates a main and branch office in Covington, Georgia; a branch office in Atlanta, Georgia; and a commercial loan production office in Alpharetta, Georgia; as well as an out of an office in Monroe, Georgia. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Covington, Georgia.

